State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 103,109 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,348,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,109 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.9% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $173,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $4.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.13. The stock had a trading volume of 261,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,255,269. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.77. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

