State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 48,559 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,929 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,559 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.06% of NVIDIA worth $102,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 111.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 68.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.63, for a total transaction of $15,697,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Gaither sold 15,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total transaction of $4,221,385.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,221 shares in the company, valued at $598,359.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,291 shares of company stock worth $60,707,404. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.89.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $7.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $370.35. 8,334,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,305,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.48, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.38. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $147.39 and a 12-month high of $380.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $346.01 and a 200-day moving average of $276.15.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

