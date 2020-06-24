State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 59.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 620,037 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 232,004 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.12% of Baxter International worth $50,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, grace capital purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Baxter International news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total value of $344,044.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,193.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 47,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $4,390,706.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,485 shares in the company, valued at $15,225,358.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,049 shares of company stock valued at $11,348,684. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BAX stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.38. The company had a trading volume of 151,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,172,551. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. Baxter International Inc has a 1-year low of $69.10 and a 1-year high of $95.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This is a boost from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

BAX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Baxter International from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.60.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

