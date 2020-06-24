State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Stock Holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 597,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 146,821 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.10% of Progressive worth $44,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in Progressive by 19.7% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 42,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 767,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,672,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Progressive by 8.7% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,049,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,823,000 after purchasing an additional 164,451 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 14.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 14.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,127,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,103,000 after buying an additional 269,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded down $2.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.78. 190,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,101,390. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.51. Progressive Corp has a 12-month low of $62.18 and a 12-month high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 26.80%. Progressive’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $1,186,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 362,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,667,233.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $2,713,665.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,749,333.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,468 shares of company stock worth $6,498,956. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lowered Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Progressive from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Progressive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.71.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

