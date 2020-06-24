State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $259.47 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 223,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.4% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $259,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,050.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 314.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,941,000 after purchasing an additional 29,967 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Alphabet by 34.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 65,569 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,244,000 after purchasing an additional 16,640 shares during the period. 33.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,580.52.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,098.26, for a total transaction of $66,993.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $426,124.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,121.18, for a total value of $38,120.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,600.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 322 shares of company stock valued at $410,071. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $29.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,434.62. 1,195,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,678,640. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $991.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,532.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,408.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,351.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.