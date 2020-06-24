State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $85.59 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 44.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,442,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 442,416 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $85,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,555,969 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $92,316,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in CVS Health by 12.4% during the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 11,032 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 116,888 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 10.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 49,080 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 10.3% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,720 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,265.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,534 shares of company stock valued at $604,560 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.88.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,374,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,265,970. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $77.03. The company has a market capitalization of $84.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.