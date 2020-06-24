State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $91.20 Million Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 657,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,762 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.07% of Eli Lilly And Co worth $91,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter valued at about $15,713,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,125,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,990,000 after acquiring an additional 111,832 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter valued at about $23,711,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter valued at about $20,947,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total value of $29,213,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,441,468 shares in the company, valued at $15,780,842,613.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,087 shares in the company, valued at $2,863,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,164,427 shares of company stock worth $175,530,418 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LLY traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.47. 1,436,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,050,366. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $167.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.26 and a 200 day moving average of $141.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.24.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.83.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

