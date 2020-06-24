State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $93.40 Million Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 460,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,130 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Amgen were worth $93,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Amgen by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $419,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN traded down $4.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.54. 96,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,937,065. The business has a 50-day moving average of $229.28 and a 200 day moving average of $225.32. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $173.12 and a one year high of $244.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.85.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total value of $229,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,778,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,425 shares of company stock worth $792,017 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

