State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,983,804 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 77,568 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.07% of Comcast worth $102,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $38.34. 9,548,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,091,760. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.78 and its 200 day moving average is $40.85. The company has a market capitalization of $175.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. ValuEngine downgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

