State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,001,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 160,203 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $65,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 49.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 43.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Standpoint Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.28.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,531,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,108,191. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $180.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.49.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,691. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

