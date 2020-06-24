State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,924,177 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,682 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $103,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $2,775,411,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $728,007,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $109,968,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,075,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $986,935,000 after purchasing an additional 7,601,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,217,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,892,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213,722 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. Raymond James lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,896,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,930,527. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The company has a market capitalization of $227.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

