State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,003,764 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 393,949 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.06% of Walt Disney worth $96,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 53.3% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 238.5% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DIS traded down $5.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.88. The company had a trading volume of 15,134,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,978,290. The company has a market capitalization of $210.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.09. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Guggenheim cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Consumer Edge cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.96.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

