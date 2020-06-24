State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318,441 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 49,034 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Netflix were worth $119,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Netflix by 770.4% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 176,141.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 21,149 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,843,000 after buying an additional 21,137 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,150,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,463,000. Institutional investors own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Netflix from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.49.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $9.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $456.68. The company had a trading volume of 190,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,789,228. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $474.01. The stock has a market cap of $205.06 billion, a PE ratio of 92.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $433.05 and its 200 day moving average is $375.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total value of $26,477,024.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,477,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $135,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 182,024 shares of company stock worth $81,700,274. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.