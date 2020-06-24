State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 1,253 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.06% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $69,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.50.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $9.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $347.10. 47,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,921,246. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $358.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $342.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.05. The company has a market capitalization of $137.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,220,172. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $8,200,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at $24,122,670.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,500 shares of company stock worth $33,044,350. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.