State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 237,582 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,652,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 237,582 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.08% of Citigroup worth $69,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 856,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,390,000 after buying an additional 30,532 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 553.4% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,980,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,401,000 after buying an additional 1,677,052 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth $13,970,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Citigroup by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 216,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,282,000 after buying an additional 15,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $9,311,000. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Standpoint Research lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Argus raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Citigroup from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.49.

Shares of C stock traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.95. 17,332,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,701,170. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $110.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.76.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

