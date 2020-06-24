State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 575,133 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 43.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 759,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575,133 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $55,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $41,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.14. The company had a trading volume of 173,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,122,759. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.17%.

Several research firms recently commented on PM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.14.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

