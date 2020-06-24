Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 14.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,725,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,470,000 after purchasing an additional 222,615 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 11.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 141,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 14,890 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,125,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 1st quarter valued at $2,962,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “positive” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

TSM stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,943,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,524,606. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $293.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $38.91 and a 1-year high of $60.64.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.3304 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

