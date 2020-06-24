Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) Shares Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,303,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,172 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Tc Pipelines were worth $81,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Indl Alliance S raised Tc Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Tc Pipelines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.79.

NYSE TRP traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.42. The stock had a trading volume of 109,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,869. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 52-week low of $32.37 and a 52-week high of $57.92. The company has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.5742 dividend. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Tc Pipelines’s payout ratio is currently 73.08%.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

