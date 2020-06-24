Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TELNY. Berenberg Bank cut Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of TELNY stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.37. 43,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,083. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.20. The company has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.54. Telenor ASA has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $22.27.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Telenor ASA will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

