Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service boosted its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,438 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Tesla were worth $97,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at about $367,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.6% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 106.6% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 44,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $23,152,000 after acquiring an additional 22,797 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at about $20,109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $623.63, for a total transaction of $187,089.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,035.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $772.92, for a total value of $115,938.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,720,083.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,198 shares of company stock worth $15,698,572. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Tesla from $1,020.00 to $1,001.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Tesla from $650.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Cfra upgraded Tesla to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Tesla from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $606.78.

Shares of TSLA traded down $40.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $961.66. 8,338,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,659,721. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $868.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $654.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,084.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.24. Tesla Inc has a 12 month low of $211.00 and a 12 month high of $1,027.48.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.90) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.