Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Holdings Boosted by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,093,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 37,007 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises about 2.7% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Texas Instruments worth $309,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $368,090.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.22. 1,986,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,201,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a market cap of $114.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.27. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut shares of Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.74.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

