Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,117,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,973 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.12% of Texas Instruments worth $111,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Pantheon Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.7% in the first quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $540,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 302,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,238,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,093,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $309,132,000 after purchasing an additional 37,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.2% in the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 12,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Longbow Research began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.74.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $368,090.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,201,126. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $114.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.27.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

