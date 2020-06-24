Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 471,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,888 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.12% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $133,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 11,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,391,000 after buying an additional 12,737 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 181.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,220,172. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.89, for a total transaction of $6,997,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,946 shares in the company, valued at $103,198,655.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,500 shares of company stock worth $33,044,350 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.50.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $9.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $347.57. 43,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,921,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $342.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $358.00. The company has a market cap of $137.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.