Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,376,615 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,105 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $57,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TD. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,865,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $968,572,000 after buying an additional 1,057,430 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 21,673,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,217,270,000 after acquiring an additional 207,688 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,180,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $883,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,148 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $1,067,750,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,988,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $756,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TD shares. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.62.

Shares of NYSE TD traded down $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.41. 132,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,328,783. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $33.74 and a 12-month high of $59.55.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 13.24%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.567 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.73%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

