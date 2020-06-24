Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Raises Dividend to $0.64 Per Share

Total SA (NYSE:TOT) declared a dividend on Monday, January 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.635 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Thursday, July 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This is a positive change from Total’s previous dividend of $0.60.

Total has a dividend payout ratio of 221.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Total to earn $2.26 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.99 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 132.3%.

Shares of NYSE:TOT opened at $40.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 0.66. Total has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $56.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.68 and its 200 day moving average is $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $43.87 billion for the quarter. Total had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Total will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TOT shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Total from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Total from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.42.

In other Total news, Director S.A. Total purchased 647,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $3,082,152.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 2,009,742 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,172 in the last ninety days.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

