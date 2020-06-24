Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Raises Dividend to $0.64 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2020

Total SA (NYSE:TOT) declared a dividend on Monday, January 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.635 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Thursday, July 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This is a positive change from Total’s previous dividend of $0.60.

Total has a dividend payout ratio of 221.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Total to earn $2.26 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.99 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 132.3%.

Shares of NYSE:TOT opened at $40.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 0.66. Total has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $56.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.68 and its 200 day moving average is $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $43.87 billion for the quarter. Total had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Total will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TOT shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Total from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Total from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.42.

In other Total news, Director S.A. Total purchased 647,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $3,082,152.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 2,009,742 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,172 in the last ninety days.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Dividend History for Total (NYSE:TOT)

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit