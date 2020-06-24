Travelzoo (TZOO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 25th.

Shares of TZOO traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.75. The stock had a trading volume of 72,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,235. Travelzoo has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.78. The company has a market capitalization of $71.71 million, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.80.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In other news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 111,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $382,702.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

