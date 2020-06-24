Tredje AP fonden Acquires 2,054 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $9,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 471,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $133,772,000 after buying an additional 5,888 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 52,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 285,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,701,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 9,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $9.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $347.10. 47,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,921,246. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $358.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $137.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

TMO has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.50.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total value of $8,200,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,122,670.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.89, for a total transaction of $6,997,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,198,655.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,500 shares of company stock worth $33,044,350. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.