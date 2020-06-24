Tredje AP fonden Acquires 58,715 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 100.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,001 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,715 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.5% of Tredje AP fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $29,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $3,174,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 274.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 25,584 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after acquiring an additional 18,753 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 4,523 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.13.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded down $8.21 on Wednesday, hitting $289.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,693,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,268,335. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.94. The firm has a market cap of $282.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $315.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.