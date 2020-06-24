Tredje AP fonden Acquires 616,039 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 113.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,159,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 616,039 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.3% of Tredje AP fonden’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $24,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 122.7% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 208.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 39.0% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 490.1% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $23.87. The stock had a trading volume of 46,381,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,300,898. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.17. The stock has a market cap of $207.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

