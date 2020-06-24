Tredje AP fonden Acquires 62,143 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,336 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,143 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 1.2% of Tredje AP fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $23,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Pension Service lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,002,230 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $157,996,000 after purchasing an additional 18,296 shares during the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 25.1% during the first quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,373,818 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $345,138,000 after purchasing an additional 253,290 shares during the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $671,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 84.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 427,038 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,698,000 after purchasing an additional 195,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $3.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.49. 3,521,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,730,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.82. The company has a market cap of $161.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In other news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $7,360,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,852,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 3,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total transaction of $347,002.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,767 shares in the company, valued at $4,544,109.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,210 shares of company stock worth $13,893,200 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

