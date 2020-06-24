Tredje AP fonden Acquires 9,792 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,298 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,792 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Nike were worth $7,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nike by 668.9% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nike during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nike alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on NKE. Zacks Investment Research raised Nike from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Nike from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Nike from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.16.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.27. 4,333,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,282,151. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.79.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $16,358,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,012,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,564,259.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.63 per share, with a total value of $84,630.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 236,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,228,100. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.