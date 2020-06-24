Tredje AP fonden Cuts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Tredje AP fonden reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,296 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 46,860 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,576 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,777,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Oracle by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 8,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its position in Oracle by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 86,787 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 12,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,368,592 shares in the company, valued at $122,527,264.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.75. 9,923,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,854,526. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.56. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The stock has a market cap of $174.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.16.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

