Tredje AP fonden Decreases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Tredje AP fonden lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 54.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 153,082 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Doheny Asset Management CA raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 10,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,572,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,752,382. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $196.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.33. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $77.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.30.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.96.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

