Tredje AP fonden Grows Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,027 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 0.9% of Tredje AP fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $16,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in AbbVie by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in AbbVie by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,081,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,737,000 after buying an additional 42,900 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 56,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after buying an additional 19,088 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.60.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,652,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,748,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.10. 3,554,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,149,514. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $99.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.62.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 169.80%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

