Tredje AP fonden Grows Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,912,310,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,687,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,345,000 after acquiring an additional 102,641 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,735,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,602,000 after buying an additional 1,023,938 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,609,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $650,885,000 after buying an additional 62,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $754,296,000. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $144.00 price objective on Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.68.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $3.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.37. 2,340,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,710,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $150.55. The company has a market cap of $68.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

