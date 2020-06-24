Tredje AP fonden Grows Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Tredje AP fonden grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312,192 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $12,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,155,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,703,234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966,755 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Cisco Systems by 38.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,598,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,718,681,000 after acquiring an additional 26,179,953 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,331,398 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,445,803,000 after acquiring an additional 907,397 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $2,297,257,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,675,408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,174,122,000 after acquiring an additional 782,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.35.

CSCO stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.62. The company had a trading volume of 13,576,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,049,764. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The company has a market cap of $190.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.12 and a 200 day moving average of $44.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.