Tredje AP fonden Has $15.97 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Tredje AP fonden grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 138.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,930 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 141,219 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up about 0.8% of Tredje AP fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $15,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,857 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,369,000. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,643 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX traded down $2.84 on Wednesday, reaching $72.65. 689,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,338,919. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.88. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The firm has a market cap of $88.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Wolfe Research began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Starbucks from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.56.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $318,432.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,099.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,756 shares of company stock worth $1,081,756 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

