Tredje AP fonden Has $18.07 Million Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 76.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,259 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,471 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s makes up approximately 0.9% of Tredje AP fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $18,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 45.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,036,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,966,504,000 after acquiring an additional 9,342,704 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $1,579,988,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 62.3% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,690,799 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $940,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,908 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the first quarter worth about $54,127,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 487.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,074,733 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $177,707,000 after purchasing an additional 891,641 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial upgraded Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.82.

MCD traded down $3.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.51. 2,649,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,095,516. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.77. The company has a market cap of $139.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.66. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.