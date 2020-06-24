Tredje AP fonden Has $6.28 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Tredje AP fonden lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,641 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 89.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LMT. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cowen initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Argus reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.31.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $12.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $358.83. The stock had a trading volume of 79,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,264. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $381.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $387.39. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.99 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

