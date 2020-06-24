Tredje AP fonden Increases Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,961 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 12,516 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP traded down $3.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,536,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,422,018. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $138.13. The company has a market capitalization of $80.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.44 and a 200 day moving average of $107.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. American Express’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

A number of analysts have commented on AXP shares. Atlantic Securities lowered American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 8th. Argus raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Express from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.10.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

