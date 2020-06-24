Tredje AP fonden Increases Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Tredje AP fonden grew its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 31.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,570 shares during the period. Amgen makes up 0.9% of Tredje AP fonden’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Amgen were worth $18,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Amgen by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in Amgen by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 715,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $145,144,000 after purchasing an additional 8,602 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its position in Amgen by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Amgen by 662.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 138,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,894,000 after purchasing an additional 120,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 882,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,915,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen stock traded down $4.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.54. 96,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,937,065. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $229.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.32. The company has a market cap of $137.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.12 and a fifty-two week high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,425 shares of company stock worth $792,017 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amgen from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.85.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Read More: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.