Tredje AP fonden Increases Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,870 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $14,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $2,558,090,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Home Depot by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,934,286,000 after buying an additional 4,690,072 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $77,291,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Home Depot by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,155,141,000 after buying an additional 3,515,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,304,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $990,364,000 after buying an additional 1,138,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on Home Depot from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Home Depot from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.83.

HD traded down $4.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $245.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,063,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,997,133. The firm has a market cap of $266.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.64. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $259.29.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

