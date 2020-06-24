Tredje AP fonden Purchases 214,899 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Tredje AP fonden grew its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 152.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 214,899 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $15,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.90. 16,888,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,701,170. Citigroup Inc has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $83.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.76.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on C. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Argus raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Standpoint Research cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.49.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

