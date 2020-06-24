Tredje AP fonden Purchases 6,059 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,593 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,059 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 146.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 745.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Longbow Research boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.03.

NYSE LOW traded down $3.15 on Wednesday, reaching $131.13. The company had a trading volume of 170,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,720,721. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.36 and its 200 day moving average is $112.24. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $137.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

