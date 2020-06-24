Tredje AP fonden Raises Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 450,492 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 63,718 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Comcast were worth $15,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.34. The stock had a trading volume of 9,548,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,091,760. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The stock has a market cap of $175.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

