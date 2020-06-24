Tredje AP fonden Raises Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 112.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 437,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,889 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.0% of Tredje AP fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $39,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,582.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPM traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.99. 14,640,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,216,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.29. The company has a market cap of $298.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.04.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

