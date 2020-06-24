Tredje AP fonden Raises Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Tredje AP fonden grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 77.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 556,527 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,276 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 1.6% of Tredje AP fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Intel were worth $30,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its position in Intel by 0.9% during the first quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 64,954 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 18.5% in the first quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,128,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 486,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $597,000. 65.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $167,547.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,547 shares of company stock worth $5,862,050. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Sunday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.44.

Intel stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.26. 14,616,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,868,118. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $254.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.