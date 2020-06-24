Tredje AP fonden Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2020

Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 73.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,694 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 77,490 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.5% of Tredje AP fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Visa were worth $29,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $1,108,000. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 10,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Visa by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,436 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in Visa by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 25,129 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded down $6.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $190.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,499,082. The business’s 50-day moving average is $190.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.68. The company has a market capitalization of $373.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,933,326. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,443,584. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on V shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.15.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Visa (NYSE:V)

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit