Tredje AP fonden Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 73.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,694 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 77,490 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.5% of Tredje AP fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Visa were worth $29,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $1,108,000. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 10,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Visa by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,436 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in Visa by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 25,129 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded down $6.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $190.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,499,082. The business’s 50-day moving average is $190.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.68. The company has a market capitalization of $373.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,933,326. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,443,584. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on V shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.15.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

