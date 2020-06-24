Tredje AP fonden Sells 11,362 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Tredje AP fonden reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,362 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.1% of Tredje AP fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $22,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 186.0% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 90,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,242,000 after buying an additional 58,934 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MRK. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.15.

In related news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $1.28 on Wednesday, hitting $75.84. 4,398,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,513,434. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $193.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.50. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

