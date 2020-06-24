Tredje AP fonden Sells 1,984 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Tredje AP fonden trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $1,985,537,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,109,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,104,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,092 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $227,508,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $55,808,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,136,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

PepsiCo stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,510,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,023,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $181.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.29. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

